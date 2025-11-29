Laferriere scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Laferriere snapped a four-game slump with the tally. The 24-year-old winger has maintained middle-six usage despite a lack of explosive offense -- he's still in search of his first multi-point effort of the season. He's at six goals, 11 points, 51 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-1 rating over 24 appearances. He'll have appeal in fantasy formats that reward his heavy play, but the offense has been a bit underwhelming.