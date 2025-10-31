Laferriere scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Laferriere continues to warm up, as all three goals and five points he has this season have come over the last six games. The 24-year-old winger opened the scoring on a shorthanded rush at 12:39 of the second period. Laferriere has added 26 shots on net, 28 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 12 appearances. He should continue to occupy a middle-six role with ice time in all situations.