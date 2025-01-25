Laferriere (upper body) was not on the ice for the Kings' optional skate and won't play Saturday against Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
It'll be the fifth game Laferriere's missed due to the injury. The 23-year-old winger has 13 goals and 26 points in 41 contests this year.
More News
-
Kings' Alex Laferriere: Practices in non-contact jersey•
-
Kings' Alex Laferriere: Return not imminent•
-
Kings' Alex Laferriere: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Kings' Alex Laferriere: Registers helper in win•
-
Kings' Alex Laferriere: New career mark for goals•
-
Kings' Alex Laferriere: Two helpers in Thursday's win•