Laferriere scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and doled out three hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues.

Laferriere snapped a five-game point drought. This was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 27 versus the Ducks. The 24-year-old forward continues to play center on the top line in the absence of Anze Kopitar (lower body). Laferriere's offense hasn't been steady, but he's been at or above 50 percent on faceoffs in five of his last seven contests, which shows he's getting more comfortable in the middle. For the season, Laferriere has 13 goals, 11 helpers, 119 shots on net, 137 hits and a plus-4 rating across 50 outings.