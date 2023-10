Laferriere scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Laferriere's two goals this season have come over his last four games. The winger opened the scoring at 13:11 of the first period in Saturday's game. Through eight appearances, he's added 20 shots on net, seven PIM and a minus-2 rating. He hasn't topped 13 minutes of ice time in any of the last three games, so he'll have to continue being productive to avoid losing his place in the lineup.