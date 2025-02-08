Laferriere scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

Laferriere had gone 14 games without a goal, though he missed four contests due to an upper-body injury in that span. The 23-year-old has four points over seven outings since he returned to action Jan. 25. The winger is at 14 goals, 30 points, 113 shots on net, 83 hits and a plus-15 rating through 48 appearances this season. He continues to play on the third line, but with the Kings' offense coming back around, that's not a bad assignment to have.