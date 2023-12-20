Laferriere scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Laferriere is starting to show life on offense again with two goals over the last three games. The 22-year-old stretched the Kings' lead to 3-0 with his second-period tally Tuesday. He's mainly played in a bottom-six role this season, posting four goals, two assists, 51 shots on net, 25 hits, 11 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 27 appearances. The rookie winger has been scratched just one time, but his lack of consistency on offense makes him a no-go for most fantasy formats.