Laferriere (undisclosed) was a full participant in Monday's practice and appears to be on track to play against Colorado on Tuesday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Laferriere missed Saturday's preseason finale against Anaheim, but head coach Jim Hiller is "optimistic" about the 23-year-old's availability for Tuesday's matchup. Laferriere collected 19 goals, 42 points, 193 shots on net and 124 hits across 77 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.