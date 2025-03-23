Laferriere notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Laferriere set up Kevin Fiala for a tally late in the third period. Offense has been elusive for Laferriere -- since his Feb. 22 goal against Utah, he's played in 14 contests, drawing just two assists with 31 shots on net, 18 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. He doesn't appear to be at risk of losing his place in the lineup, but his ice time has started to dip during the extended stretch of low-scoring play. For the season, the winger is at 33 points, 153 shots on net, 103 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 64 appearances.