Laferriere scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Laferriere looked to give the Kings a win with his tally at 17:50 of the third period, but Macklin Celebrini was able to tie the game before setting up William Eklund's goal in overtime. Even though the result didn't go the Kings' way, Laferriere shined in a season-high 20:40 of ice time. He has four goals and two assists over his last six outings and is up to 11 goals, 21 points, 100 shots on net, 115 hits and a plus-6 rating over 42 appearances. If he can keep up his recent success once the Kings are at full strength again, the 24-year-old is poised for a big second half.