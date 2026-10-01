Laferriere notched two assists, two shots on goal and five hits in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Laferriere's offense stagnated a bit last year with 44 points over 82 regular-season outings, up from 42 points in 77 games the year before. The 24-year-old is poised to see top-six minutes again in 2026-27. He plays as a power forward, and he should be a good source of hits this year. A larger role with the man advantage is also expected, which could help Laferriere approach the 50-point mark for the first time in his fourth NHL campaign.