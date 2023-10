Laferriere was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday.

Laferriere logged 16:08 of ice time during Wednesday's 5-2 defeat to the Avalanche in which he recorded four shots, one block and seven PIM. The move could be temporary, as the club aims to save some cap space and may opt to bring the winger back up ahead of Saturday's matchup with Carolina, especially after Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) was designated for long-term injured reserve.