Laferriere signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Kings on Sunday.

Laferriere, a third-round pick in 2020, had 21 goals and 42 points with Harvard in the NCAA this season. He's also posted a goal in four games with AHL Ontario. The 21-year-old winger will likely spend most of the 2023-24 season with Ontario as well, though he could compete for a depth role on the Kings with a strong training camp.