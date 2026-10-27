Laferriere dished out two assists, including one on the power play, placed two shots on net and had three hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Laferriere has put on a playmaking clinic during the Kings' five-game road trip, as he's dished out five assists across the first four outings. One of his two apples in Monday's win came on Artemi Panarin's power-play goal, which helped Laferriere secure his first point of the season with a man advantage. Overall, the 24-year-old center is up to seven assists, nine points, 18 shots on net, 27 hits and nine blocked shots across 10 appearances. His strong category coverage numbers makes him a top waiver-wire pickup in leagues that value stats without the puck in addition to offensive contributions. Laferriere appears to have the No. 1 center role locked up for the foreseeable future, which should help him be relevant in standard fantasy formats as well.