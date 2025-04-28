Laferriere notched an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Laferriere picked up his first point of the playoffs with his helper on a Kevin Fiala tally in the second period. While he hasn't been scoring, Laferriere has added eight shots on net, 11 hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over four playoff contests. The 23-year-old brings a physical element to the third line, and while his scoring chances may stay limited, he can contribute in a variety of ways.