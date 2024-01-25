Laferriere recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Laferriere set up Pierre-Luc Dubois' first-period tally. The helper snapped a four-game slump for Laferriere, who has remained in a bottom-six role while the Kings look for line combinations to get them out of their month-long funk. The 22-year-old winger is up to 13 points, 88 shots on net, 40 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 44 appearances, with just two of his points coming on the power play.