Laferriere scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Laferriere has had a slow start to the year, with his goal Tuesday being his first point in seven games. The 23-year-old has gotten a look on the top line recently while Anze Kopitar (foot) is out of action. Laferriere has added 14 shots on net, 19 hits, six blocks and a minus-4 rating this season. He's got some talent, as evidenced by his 19-goal, 42-point regular season in 2024-25, but he'll need to make up for lost time soon if he's to take another step forward in 2025-26.