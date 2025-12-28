Laferriere scored a hat trick in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Laferriere found the back of the net in the first period to give the Kings a transitory 3-0 lead, and he'd later add the final two goals in the third period. This was Laferriere's first hat trick, and first multi-point game, of the season. He's up to 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 36 games this season. Look for the promising 24-year-old winger to remain in a top-six role, which should boost his chances to remain productive a great deal.