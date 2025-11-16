Laferriere scored a goal in Saturday's 1-0 shutout win over the Senators.

Laferriere found the back of the net just over nine minutes into Saturday's contest, with his goal standing as the lone tally and game winner. The 24-year-old winger is up to five goals, 10 points and 40 shots on target across 19 games this season. After Laferriere's third season got off to a cold start with no points in six games, he has been relatively consistent with nearly a point per contest since. He is a solid play in deep fantasy leagues as he looks to break the 45-point mark for the first time in his young career.