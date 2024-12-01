Laferriere scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 win against the Senators.

His current point streak now stands at three games and five points (two goals, three assists). Laferriere now has 11 goals and 20 points in 25 games. The sophomore sits second in goals on the Kings' scoring list, one behind Adrian Kempe. Not bad for a 23-year-old winger picked in the third round (2020).