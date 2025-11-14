Laferriere scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Toronto.

Laferriere tied it 3-3 at 13:10 of the third period when he deflected Brandt Clarke's point shot in the slot. The point stretched his current scoring streak to three games, three points and nine shots, including five Thursday night. Laferriere scored 19 times last season, in large part because he fired the puck a lot. This season, he has 39 shots in 18 games, so he could come close to that tally if he starts wiring the vulcanized rubber at opposing twinetenders a bit more .