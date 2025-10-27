Laferriere scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Laferriere has three points this season, and all of them have come over his last four games. His tally Sunday tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. The 23-year-old has moved around the lineup a bit as the Kings try to get his offense going, but he should slot in regularly as a middle-six forward with power-play time. He's at two goals, one helper, 23 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-3 rating across 10 appearances this season.