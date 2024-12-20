Laferriere collected two assists in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

It was the first multi-point performance for Laferriere in December, but he's maintained fairly steady production this month. The streaky 23-year-old had a six-game point drought in November, but since then he's busted out for three goals and nine points in his last 10 contests. Laferriere's 24 points in 32 appearances this season already tops the 23 points he delivered over 81 regular-season games as a rookie in 2023-24.