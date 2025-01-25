Laferriere (upper body) will rejoin the Kings' lineup Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Laferriere didn't take part in the Kings' optional skate Saturday morning, though he'll ultimately return from a four-game absence on the road in Columbus. Laferriere figures to slot back into a middle-six role.
