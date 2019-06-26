Kings' Alex Lintuniemi: Dropped by Kings
LA didn't extend Lintuniemi a qualifying offer Tuesday, so he'll become a free agent on July 1.
Lintuniemi has been pretty productive from the blue line while skating for AHL Ontario over the past two seasons, tallying 49 points in 131 contests, so he should be able to land a two-way contract with a new club this offseason.
