Lintuniemi received a qualifying offer from the Kings on Monday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Los Angeles will get to retain exclusive negotiation rights on a new contract for Lintuniemi through the free-agency signing period. The Finn was chosen by the Kings with the 60th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, but the team has yet to rip the training wheels off the 22-year-old prospect. Last season -- with AHL Ontario -- the defenseman accrued four goals, 20 assists and 30 PIM over 64 regular-season games, and he pitched in a pair of helpers in the Calder Cup playoffs.