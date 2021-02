Turcotte (lower body) was assigned to AHL Ontario on Monday, TSN reports.

Turcotte is expected to spend most of the seasons in minors, as Kings GM Rob Blake said in December that he won't play more than seven games with the big club to preserve his three-year, entry-level contract. The Kings have high hopes for the 2019 fifth overall pick. Turcotte was impressive at the University of Wisconsin last year, recording 26 points over 29 games.