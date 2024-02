Turcotte was recalled from AHL Ontario on Thursday, per mayorsmanor.com.

Turcotte scored his first career NHL goal Jan. 31, and chipped in with an assist in a 4-2 win over Nashville. Turcotte was drafted fifth overall in 2019 and has had a tough time cracking the LA lineup, as he has played only 14 games in the NHL. Turcotte had seven goals and 24 points in 30 AHL games before his recall. He is expected to see fourth line minutes with Blake Lizotte out of action with a lower-body injury.