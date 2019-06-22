Kings' Alex Turcotte: Coach's dream heads to La-La Land

Turcotte was drafted fifth overall by the Kings at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Turcotte is a coach's dream. He's talented and smart, with an intense work ethic. His coachability is off the charts and his drive and determination are already pro-intense. Turcotte has been compared to a young Jonathan Toews or Patrice Bergeron. Wow. He probably has the best offensive upside after Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko - he can do it all and do it well. He just needs to stay healthy, which he struggled with this season (injury and mononucleosis). Turcotte should be the third fantasy forward taken from this year's draft. He'll be a star.