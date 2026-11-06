Turcotte (undisclosed) has been upgraded to day-to-day according to head coach Peter Laviolette, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site on Friday.

Turcotte's day-to-day status doesn't guarantee he'll be in action versus the Penguins on Saturday, but it is certainly a step in the right direction. In three games this season, the 25-year-old center recorded just one shot to go with one assist, four hits and one block. Considering the Illinois native has never played more than 70 games in a season and has failed to reach the 30-point threshold in his career, fantasy managers may not be too worried about his return-to-play timeline.