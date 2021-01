According to general manager Rob Blake, Turcotte is considered week-to-week with his lower-body issue, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Once cleared, the plan is for Turcotte to skate on his own for a week before being assigned to AHL Ontario. The fifth overall pick from the 2019 draft clearly isn't expected to have a major role with the Kings in 2020-21, but it still wouldn't be surprising to see him make his NHL debut at some point this season.