Turcotte is considered week-to-week after sustaining a lower-body injury, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Turcotte was likely pushing for a spot in the lineup for Opening Night against the Wild on Thursday but will not have to miss a minimum of the next two games based on the team's timeline. Once healthy, Turcotte should push for the third-line center role over Michael Amadio or Quinton Byfield.