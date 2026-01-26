Turcotte is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body injury, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports Monday.

Turcotte didn't practice with the Kings ahead of Monday's scheduled matchup against the Blue Jackets that was ultimately postponed due to severe winter weather in the Columbus area. While it's not yet clear whether Turcotte will be available for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Kenny Connors will be recalled from AHL Ontario since Turcotte and Joel Edmundson are both day-to-day due to upper-body issues.