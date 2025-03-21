Turcotte scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Turcotte doubled the Kings' lead 59 seconds after Trevor Moore's opener with a tip-in. This was his eighth goal of the campaign, but it was also the first time he found the back of the net since tallying two goals in a 5-1 win over the Canucks back on Jan. 16. Turcotte is having a career-best season in 2024-25, as he has racked up 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 62 appearances after being limited to just 32 games in his first three years in the league. That said, he's not much of a fantasy option outside of leagues that reward physicality, and even in those contexts, he'd only be a realistic alternative as a streaming option in deep formats.