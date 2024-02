Turcotte registered an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Turcotte snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 22-year-old has been playing as the fourth-line center, a role that's often kept him under 10 minutes of ice time per game. He's picked up three points, six shots on net and a plus-4 rating through eight outings this season, but he's likely best left on the waiver wire in fantasy until he can work his way into the middle six.