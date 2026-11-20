Turcotte picked up a goal Thursday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

He fired four shots and added one hit. Turcotte was in front of the net and Joel Armia's shot hit him at the top of the crease. It was his first goal of the season (one assist; one assist); it came in his seventh game of the season. Turcotte has never pulled off a full season -- he's always in the infirmary -- and that limits his fantasy value. His best season came in 2024-25 when he managed 25 points, including nine goals, in 68 games.