Turcotte scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Turcotte was scratched Monday versus the Senators, and it may have sparked his play. The 24-year-old snapped his 11-game point drought upon his return to the lineup, and he earned 13:27 of ice time. The Kings have struggled to get much out of their centers this year, with Turcotte and Phillip Danault in particular struggling. Turcotte is at one goal, three assists, 19 shots on net, 13 PIM and a minus-3 rating while primarily playing on the fourth line through 23 appearances.