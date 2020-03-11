The Kings signed Turcotte to a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday.

Having recently wrapped up his freshman season with the University of Wisconsin, Turcotte will join AHL Ontario for practice Thursday. The 19-year-old forward tallied nine goals and 26 points in 29 collegiate contests after he was selected fifth overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Turcotte should compete for a spot on the Kings' NHL squad next season.