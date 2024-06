Turcotte signed a three-year, $2.325 million contract with the Kings on Saturday.

It will be a two-way deal for Turcotte in Year 1 before shifting to a one-way agreement in Years 2 and 3. The 23-year-old forward produced 10 goals and 29 points in 35 regular-season contests with AHL Ontario in 2023-24. He also notched one goal and three helpers in 20 regular-season outings with the Kings last campaign. Turcotte will compete for a bottom-six role with LA out of training camp in the fall.