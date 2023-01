Turcotte was recalled from AHL Ontario on Thursday.

Turcotte could be in line to make his season debut if Gabriel Vilardi (undisclosed) is unable to play against the Stars on Thursday, though fellow call-up Samuel Fagemo could also be in contention if needed. With the Reign this season, Turcotte has garnered five goals and seven assists in 19 appearances and will look to bring his offensive upside to the NHL level.