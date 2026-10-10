Turcotte (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Kings on Saturday.

Prior to the injury, Turcotte was off to a solid start to the 2026-27 campaign, where he had an assist, a plus-1 rating, four PIM, a shot on goal and four hits across three appearances. He had been operating as the Kings' second-line center alongside Alex Laferriere and Trevor Moore. With the move to injured reserve, Turcotte will be sidelined for at least a week, meaning his next chance to play will be Oct. 17 against the Bruins. In his absence, Samuel Helenius will likely be a regular name in the Kings' lineup.