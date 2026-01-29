Turcotte (upper body) has returned to Los Angeles and has been ruled out for the rest of the road trip which concludes Sunday in Carolina, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Turcotte missed Tuesday's tilt in Detroit with the injury. The 24-year-old has three goals and 12 points with 29 hits and 25 blocked shots over 49 games this season. He could return as early as Wednesday versus Seattle, though the Kings could give him some extra time off as they are off from Feb. 6-24 due to the Olympic break.