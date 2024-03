Turcotte (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Sunday.

In a corresponding move, Akil Thomas was recalled from AHL Ontario. Turcotte won't be eligible to return until at least April 13 against Anaheim following his placement on LTIR. He has missed the past five games after getting hurt in a 6-2 win over Chicago on March 19. Turcotte has one goal, three assists, 14 shots on net and 10 blocked shots in 20 NHL outings this season.