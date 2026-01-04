Turcotte notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

Turcotte ended an 11-game point drought with the helper. The 24-year-old has gotten a boost in ice time since the Kings traded Phillip Danault to the Canadiens prior to the holiday break. That has opened up a third-line role for Turcotte, who now has seven points, 37 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 17 PIM, 16 hits and a minus-7 rating over 39 appearances. While the third-line job is his for now, he'll need to do more with it than he has recently to avoid potentially losing the spot if the Kings go shopping ahead of the trade deadline.