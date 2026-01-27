Turcotte (upper body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Detroit, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Turcotte will miss just his second game of the season Tuesday, though this time it's a result of an injury, as the 24-year-old was a healthy scratch on one occasion in late November. Turcotte is considered day-to-day due to his upper-body issue, and his next opportunity to suit up will be when the Kings continue their road trip Thursday in Buffalo.