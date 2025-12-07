Turcotte scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged two hits in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Turcotte earned his first multi-point effort of the season and has three points over his last five games. He'll often struggle to impact the game from a fourth-line role, but he's done enough lately to fend off Samuel Helenius and Jeff Malott for the last spot in the lineup. Turcotte is at two goals, six points, 22 shots on net, nine blocked shots, eight hits, 15 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 27 appearances.