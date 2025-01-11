Turcotte scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Turcotte tallied at 4:39 of the second period, ended his seven-game goal drought. In that span, he racked up three assists. The 23-year-old continues to see even-strength minutes on the top line, but he hasn't elevated his offense to be in line with that assignment, and his ice time remains more like that of a middle-six forward. Turcotte has five goals, 11 helpers, 37 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 34 appearances.