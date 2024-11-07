Turcotte (upper body) will miss Thursday's game against Vancouver, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Turcotte's injury was previously listed as undisclosed but is now classified as upper body. It's also been specified that Turcotte doesn't have a head injury. This will be his second straight game on the shelf, but Turcotte is day-to-day, so perhaps he'll be an option Saturday versus Columbus. The 23-year-old has a goal and five points in 13 appearances in 2024-25 while averaging 11:52 of ice time.