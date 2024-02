Turcotte had a goal and an assist in Los Angeles' 4-2 win over Nashville on Wednesday.

In addition to leading the team in points, Turcotte also had a plus-3 rating despite his limited ice time. It was a good game for the 22-year-old forward. However, it was just his second NHL game of the season, and his 10:02 of ice time is the most he's seen since January 2022. He's still a developing young player.