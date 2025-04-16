Turcotte scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and logged three hits in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

With Anze Kopitar resting and Quinton Byfield (upper body) out, Turcotte received a bump up to the top line at even strength. The 24-year-old Turcotte made the most of that move, as he and Adrian Kempe assisted on each other's goals. This was Turcotte's third game back from an upper-body injury. The forward is now at nine goals, 25 points, 77 shots on net, 44 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 67 appearances.